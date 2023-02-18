Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis police officer dies after White Station Library shooting

Officer Geoffrey Redd
Officer Geoffrey Redd(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has died due to his injuries after the White Station Library shooting that occurred on Feb. 2, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officer Geoffrey Redd became an officer of the Memphis Police Department in Feb. 2008.

He served dozen of citizens of Memphis while working at several police stations at Old Allen, Union, Raines, Mount Moriah, Ridgeway and Appling Farms.

Officer Redd also served his country as a United States Marine.

He was a husband, a father and the Director of Security at his church.

“I was deeply saddened to hear that Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd has succumbed to his injuries and passed away today. On behalf of all the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, I offer my prayers and deepest condolences to his family, friends and the Memphis Police Department. He died protecting the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County and we are truly heartbroken.”

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Banner Jr.

On Feb. 2, Officer Redd and another officer responded to a shooting at the White Station Library and confronted the suspect, Torence Jackson Jr., who then produced a weapon and shot Officer Redd.

The other officer returned fire, fatally shooting Jackson on the scene.

Officer Redd was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene in Tate County
6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody
Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
Local Memphis BBQ restaurant celebrates 40 years of business
Memphis BBQ restaurant celebrates 40 years of business
Preston Hemphill
MPD releases former officer Hemphill’s personnel file

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Driver in critical after singe-car crash involving a train
Crime Scene
Man dead in Midtown shooting
Houston Middle School cheer team wins nationals.
Houston Middle School cheer team wins nationals
'Riona' recovers after being set on fire June 20, 2022
Memphis dog ‘Riona’ enters contest to be Cadbury Chocolate’s next “Easter Bunny”