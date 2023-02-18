Memphis police officer dies after White Station Library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has died due to his injuries after the White Station Library shooting that occurred on Feb. 2, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officer Geoffrey Redd became an officer of the Memphis Police Department in Feb. 2008.

He served dozen of citizens of Memphis while working at several police stations at Old Allen, Union, Raines, Mount Moriah, Ridgeway and Appling Farms.

Officer Redd also served his country as a United States Marine.

He was a husband, a father and the Director of Security at his church.

“I was deeply saddened to hear that Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd has succumbed to his injuries and passed away today. On behalf of all the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, I offer my prayers and deepest condolences to his family, friends and the Memphis Police Department. He died protecting the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County and we are truly heartbroken.”

On Feb. 2, Officer Redd and another officer responded to a shooting at the White Station Library and confronted the suspect, Torence Jackson Jr., who then produced a weapon and shot Officer Redd.

The other officer returned fire, fatally shooting Jackson on the scene.

Officer Redd was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

