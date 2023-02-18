Toy Truck Drive
Memphis dog ‘Riona’ enters contest to be Cadbury Chocolate’s next “Easter Bunny”

'Riona' recovers after being set on fire June 20, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Easter right around the corner, Cadbury is looking for their next “spokesbunny.”

Each year, the iconic chocolate brand invites pet owners nationwide to submit photos of their pets wearing bunny ears for a shot at starring in Cadbury’s Easter ad campaign.

For it’s fifth year, the contest comes with a twist: It’s all about rescue pets.

Tails of Hope Dog Rescue in Memphis has entered Riona in the contest.

Riona suffered fourth-degree burns on over 60% of her body when she was doused with an accelerant and set on fire on June 20, 2022.

Cadbury is asking rescue pet parents to share photos of their pet(s) wearing bunny ears why he/she should be famous. Submissions end February 23.

Cadbury will then select the Top 10 Finalists on March 6, and the public will cast their votes through March 14 to select a winner.

The winner will be announced on March 21.

The winner will star in Cadbury’s annual Easter commercial, earn their family $5,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to a rescue pet shelter of their choice.

