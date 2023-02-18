Memphian killed at 201 Poplar was kicked, beaten while naked, sources say of jail video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump is fighting to bring justice to the family of Gershun Freeman, an inmate at 201 Poplar who was killed back in October.

Friends and family of Gershun Freeman along with nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse on Friday to call on the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the circumstances surrounding Freeman’s death.

“So our office can go frame by frame and count the number of blows like we did on the Nichols video. To look at the strikes with the police baton,” said Crump.

Josh Spickler, Executive Director of Just City and George Burks, Gershun’s father, said what they saw was an edited video showing as many as 20 officers involved in an altercation inside the jail that ended in Gershun’s death.

They say some kicked and beat the 33-year-old while he was naked, leaving him with multiple bruises and deep cuts when he died.

“I couldn’t look at the video, that was my son being murdered by the demon team at 201 Poplar. Who could watch their child be murdered?” asked Kimberly Freeman, Gershun’s mother.

Attorney Crump and other Memphis leaders said just like in Tyre Nichols’ case, they’re demanding transparency and criminal reform.

“We are painfully aware that once you go on a 201 poplar, you may not be able to come out the same way you came in and that’s a problem,” said Van Turner, NAACP President.

DA Steve Mulroy said in a statement he called in an independent prosecutor to investigate:

“Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk’s Office is now investigating the case. Because we are not overseeing this investigation, there are no additional comments to provide at this time.”

