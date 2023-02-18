Toy Truck Drive
Man dead in Midtown shooting

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight.

MPD responded to a shooting call near South Belvedere Boulevard and Lockett Plaza at 12:03 a.m.

Police say that officers located a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

