Man dead in Midtown shooting
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight.
MPD responded to a shooting call near South Belvedere Boulevard and Lockett Plaza at 12:03 a.m.
Police say that officers located a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH
