Houston Middle School cheer team wins nationals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Houston Middle School cheer team competed in The UCA National Cheer Championship this past weekend at ESPN Wide World of sports in Orlando, Florida.

They took home 1st place in the Small Junior High Traditional Cheer Division. HMS cheer team defeated 34 teams and took the national title away from a team that has held the top spot for 7 consecutive years.

Houston Middle School cheer (Sunny Duffey)

HMS Cheer team also competed in the ICU World School Cheerleading Championship this past Sunday after they won their national title.

Once again, they hit a perfect routine and took the top spot as World Champions competing against other teams from the USA and Mexico.

They were also awarded 1st place in the Nations Cup, an honor given to the top scoring cheer team in their respective country.

Houston Middle School wins nationals (Sunny Duffey)

Houston Middle Cheer Team consist of 16 members. 14 eighth graders and 2 seventh graders.

This is the first national and world titles for all 16 members.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.