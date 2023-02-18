Toy Truck Drive
First Alert to a warming trend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow this weekend will bring a rapid warm up that will extend well into next week. We’ll have some clouds to contend with, but a dry pattern will remain for the next few days with the next chance of rain and thunderstorms moving in by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 50s

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with s South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 40

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, windy, and warmer with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting along with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

