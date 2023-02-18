Driver in critical after singe-car crash involving a train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a train.

MPD responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a train at Raleigh Lagrange Road & Chiswood Street.

Police say one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

