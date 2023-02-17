Toy Truck Drive
Woman charged in carjacking and shooting

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing several charges including carjacking and attempted second-degree murder.

Labreana Crump, 30, was one of several individuals involved in a carjacking that took place on December 26, police reports state.

The victim was driving a 2017 Chrysler 300 when he was side swiped by a white Sedan. According to police reports, several individuals then exited the vehicle and started assaulting the victim.

During the assault, a shot was fired which struck the victim in the leg. The suspects then drove off in the victim’s 2017 Chrysler 300.

Upon later investigation, Crump was identified as one of the suspects that was involved in the carjacking and assault.

Crump is currently in police custody, there is no information yet on when her hearing will take place.

