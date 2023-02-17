Tigers top UCF in final seconds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers topped UCF on Thursday night after a steal and layup by Damaria Franklin in the waning seconds of the game.

The win moved the Tigers to 20-6 on the season and 10-3 in conference play.

Of note, fifth year guard Kendric Davis left the game in the first half with an injury and did not return.

In his steal, guard Elijah McCadden led the team with 16 points.

Next up, Memphis heads to 2nd-ranked Houston for one of the biggest matchups of the season. That tips off at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.