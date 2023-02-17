Toy Truck Drive
Tigers top UCF in final seconds

Memphis Tigers
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers topped UCF on Thursday night after a steal and layup by Damaria Franklin in the waning seconds of the game.

The win moved the Tigers to 20-6 on the season and 10-3 in conference play.

Of note, fifth year guard Kendric Davis left the game in the first half with an injury and did not return.

In his steal, guard Elijah McCadden led the team with 16 points.

Next up, Memphis heads to 2nd-ranked Houston for one of the biggest matchups of the season. That tips off at 2 p.m. Sunday.

