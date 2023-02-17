TDOT schedules lane closures on I-55 at Crump Boulevard next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Deptartment of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct pavement repairs at Interstate 55 and Crump Boulevard.

The work will require lane closures and traffic shifts in both directions of I-55 between Monday and Thursday.

Monday, February 20, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. I-55 SB will have one lane closed across the bridge for work on the south end of the bridge.

Tuesday, February 21, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Traffic will be shifted on the I-55 SB ramp to I-55 SB. The traffic shift will remain in place overnight.

Wednesday, February 22, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Traffic will be shifted on the I-55 SB ramp to I-55 SB. The traffic shift will remain in place overnight.

Thursday, February 23, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. I-55 NB approach to the MS River bridge (TN side) will have ONE lane closed. Metal Museum Drive ramp to I-55 NB will be OPEN.



All work is weather permitting and will be pushed to the next day as needed, according to TDOT.

