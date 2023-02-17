State representatives, local leaders make major announcement on Memphis police conduct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State Representatives G. A. Hardaway and Joe Towns, along with other local leaders will discuss furthering an investigation into the conduct and history of the Memphis Police Department in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers.

The press conference will be held at the NAACP office located at 588 Vance Ave. at 2 p.m.

Hardaway and Towns will be joined by LaTrena Ingram, Chair of the Legal Task Force of the Ben F. Jones Chapter of the National Bar Association.

Also attending and supporting will be Shelby County Commissioners, local clergy, representatives from civil rights organizations and community leaders.

