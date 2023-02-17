Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Sheriff says longest-serving peace officer has died at 99: ‘Rest easy, Bill’

A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.
A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.(Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities say they have lost a great friend, brother and lawman this week.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Bill Hardin died on Friday surrounded by friends, colleagues and loved ones at the age of 99.

The sheriff’s office said Harden was the oldest and longest-serving peace officer.

Hardin started his career in law enforcement on Feb. 1, 1947, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

He also worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and spent 28 years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Bill was a true living legend. He was our brother and our friend,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Hardin’s colleagues said he never failed to share his knowledge with new deputies and was always ready with a handshake and a smile.

The sheriff’s office shared that Hardin’s presence will be truly missed but his legacy would not be forgotten.

“Rest easy, Bill. We will take the watch from here,” his colleagues wrote.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at Wolfchase Galleria
2 people shot at Wolfchase Galleria
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers
2 SCSO deputies given 5-day suspensions without pay for violations in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

Latest News

Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, ADL Los Angeles, at the...
Hate crimes charged in wounding of 2 Jewish men in LA
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
Police investigating shots fired at Wolfchase Mall
New details emerge in the Wolfchase Galleria shooting
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained