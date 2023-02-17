Rendezvous matriarch dies at 96

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tasia “Yiayia” Vergos, the matriarch of Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous, has passed away at the age of 96, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post Thursday.

Tasia co-owned Rendezvous with her husband of over 60 years, the late Charlie Vergos himself.

According to the BBQ restaurant’s Facebook, Tasia was born and raised in a small mountainous village in Greece with no running water or electricity. She fled to the United States in the 1940s from the Communist guerillas occupying her hometown during the Greek Civil War.

Although Tasia was not actively involved in the restaurant’s daily hustle and bustle, she undoubtedly shared her husband’s love language of feeding the village. While Charlie worked in the restaurant, Tasia cooked for her family and helped feed the masses at the Memphis Greek Festival every year.

“Her spanakopeta was legendary. Her faki and avgolemono soup could heal. And, Christmas wasn’t Christmas without her tiropetakia.”

Tasia would also make the occasional appearance at Rendezvous to have a few beers and eat a few ribs - no shake - just the meat with the baste. The ribs “had to pass her taste test,” the restaurant said.

Her son, Nick Vergos, passed away in 2019.

Tasia is survived by her son John Vergos, daughter Tina Vergos Jennings and several grandchildren.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.