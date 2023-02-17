New Orleans double murder suspect captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A double murder suspect wanted out of the New Orleans metropolitan area has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis.

Michael Harris, 33, of Louisiana, was wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis Thursday.

On Sept. 24, 2022, Jefferson Parish Deputies responded to a home in Marrero, Louisiana, where a man and woman were found shot to death inside a car at the scene. Harris, who is considered armed and dangerous, was developed as a suspect.

Through extensive investigative work, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Task Force developed information that Harris was frequenting a bus terminal off Airways Boulevard in Memphis. The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis was requested to locate and apprehend Harris.

On Feb. 16, 2023, the Two Rivers Task Force searched for Harris in areas along Airways Boulevard. Task force deputies spotted Harris exit a gas station, and they arrested him without any incident. A handgun was also recovered.

Harris was transported to the Shelby County Jail, and he is awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.