New details emerge in the Wolfchase Galleria shooting

Police investigating shots fired at Wolfchase Mall
Police investigating shots fired at Wolfchase Mall
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have surfaced regarding the shooting that took place inside of the Wolfchase Galleria on February 16.

According to police reports, officers responded to a call regarding gunshots fired within the Wolfchase Galleria. Police also received calls from pedestrians within the mall stating that several shots were fired within the building.

An off-duty officer at the mall recalled hearing 10 gunshots fired, reports say.

One onlooker described seeing two men running, one a short male dressed in a yellow hoodie and black pants.

One victim suffered a gunshot to the abdomen. The victim was transported to transported to the hospital in critical condition and in need of emergency surgery.

A second victim was shot and wounded in the left foot. Shortly after the shooting, she was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Per the security camera footage that was retrieved from the scene, the male identified as wearing a yellow hoodie fled the scene on foot.

Presently, there are no further details on whether the male in question was involved in the shooting. The identity of the shooter remains unknown.

