Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

National Weather Service surveying storm damage Friday

Storm Damage in Ramer, TN (McNairy County) that occured on Feb 16, 2023
Storm Damage in Ramer, TN (McNairy County) that occured on Feb 16, 2023(Ellen Blackwell | WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis will investigate storm damage that occured throughout portions of the Mid-South Thursday.

One crew will survey damage in West Tennessee and the another crew will head to North Mississippi.

Click here to share pictures of storm damage with WMC

The West Tennessee survey team will check out damage in McNairy County. Other areas include Decatur and Benton Counties, outside the Action News 5 coverage area.

The North Mississippi survey team is heading to Tippah and Alcorn Counties. Outside the Action News 5 coverage area, Monroe County will also be surveyed.

When potential tornadoes occur, NWS meteorologists are assigned the task of completing a thorough damage survey. 

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude. 

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado and assessing the magnitude of straight line winds. 

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at Wolfchase Galleria
2 people shot at Wolfchase Galleria
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers
2 SCSO deputies given 5-day suspensions without pay for violations in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Cold today but temperatures briefly rebound this weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 2/17
WMC First Alert Weather
Cold temperatures briefly return behind the cold front
Severe weather strikes Tippah County
Severe weather strikes Tippah County