National Weather Service surveying storm damage Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis will investigate storm damage that occured throughout portions of the Mid-South Thursday.

One crew will survey damage in West Tennessee and the another crew will head to North Mississippi.

The West Tennessee survey team will check out damage in McNairy County. Other areas include Decatur and Benton Counties, outside the Action News 5 coverage area.

The North Mississippi survey team is heading to Tippah and Alcorn Counties. Outside the Action News 5 coverage area, Monroe County will also be surveyed.

When potential tornadoes occur, NWS meteorologists are assigned the task of completing a thorough damage survey.

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude.

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado and assessing the magnitude of straight line winds.

