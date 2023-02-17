Toy Truck Drive
MPD gives out anti-theft wheel locks to targeted stolen vehicles

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following a rise in auto thefts, the Memphis Police Department is giving away free anti-theft wheel locks now for only Kia, Hyundai & Infiniti drivers at all precincts.

Drivers are required to bring your proof of registration and residency.

Apparently Kia, Hyundai and Infiniti’s are more valuable than gold to thieves here in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department says more than 2,000 vehicles have been stolen this year and these vehicles are the most targeted.

In the past 46 days, MPD reports 344 Hyundai’s, 266 Kia’s, and 221 Infiniti’s have been stolen this year.

But they’re not the only agency sending relief to drivers on the road.

To help combat the surge in thefts Kia and Hyundai are also rolling out a free software update for their vehicles.

The software will extend the theft alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition to turn it on.

A Kia owner we talked to says he’s hopeful the upgrade will decrease the auto thefts.

“I got to imagine it has to help out a little bit,” Brian Balough said. “I mean, we saw it happen a handful of months ago with the bird scooters and people being able to unlock them and drive them around. So, putting in another measure of protecting people I guess it’s got to help a little bit.” Hyundai has already begun its free software updates of some of its vehicles.

Kia’s upgrade will be ready later this month.

