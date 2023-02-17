Memphis in May pushes for decision as Tom Lee Park deal is still uncertain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the deadline for a decision nears, Memphis in May is still negotiating with MRPP (Memphis River Parks Partnership) about the use of Tom Lee Park for their upcoming event.

Negotiations between MRPP and Memphis in May continue as city leaders hope both sides will reach a decision by the end of this week.

”Memphis In May is a huge economic driver for Memphis. It’s also where Memphis is on the world stage for good reasons,” Frank Colvett, Memphis City Councilman, stated. “Its a long time coming. I think there was so much distrust on all sides and the mayor got in the middle of it. One of the things I can congratulate the mayor on, was he jumped in both feet and it sounds like they’ve hammered out a really good deal, we can enjoy our barbeque fest, we can enjoy our music, and we can enjoy our brand new river park.”

The festival has been a huge financial draw for the city, taking in an estimated $72 million last year alone.

“At our next meeting...I expect to have a deal done,” Martavius Jones, Memphis City Council Chairman, told Action News 5. “We expect a final agreement will be signed this week and another exciting Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest back on the riverfront this May.”

There is no word yet on when exactly the final decision will be reached between MRRP and Memphis in May.

