Man charged with kidnapping after victim hits him with drill

Memphis man charged with kidnapping
Memphis man charged with kidnapping(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been charged with robbery and aggravated kidnapping for an incident that took place on February 9.

Darrel Wilkins, 33, attacked and robbed the victim of their 2015 Kia Forte, police reports say. Wilkins demanded that the victim accompany him to the ATM so that the victim could withdraw money and give it to him.

When the victim became noncompliant, Wilkins demanded the victim to get into the trunk. The victim then grabbed a drill and struck Wilkins in his face with the drill bit. After a brief altercation, Wilkins drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

Wilkins sustained both facial and eye injuries from the altercation. Wilkins was later identified by the victim as the male that stole their vehicle.

Wilkins is now in police custody and awaiting his next court date which has been scheduled for February 20.

6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody
Attorney Ben Crump speaks on Gershun Freeman case
