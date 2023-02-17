Toy Truck Drive
Man accused of fatally stabbing Memphis-area chef appears in court

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with stabbing a Memphis-area chef to death in 2022 appeared in Shelby County Court on Thursday.

Jonathan Brush is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jody Moyt.

RELATED — Family and co-workers remember Memphis chef killed in stabbing

According to the affidavit, Brush admitted to stabbing Moyt multiple times last May after a road rage incident.

Moyt was a chef at Lafayette’s Music Room in Overton Square. More than 40 friends, family members, and former coworkers were in court Thursday for the case.

Brush is being held on a one-million-dollar bond. His attorney fought for a lower bond in court Thursday, but the judge denied that request.

“We have complete faith in the DA and Judge Craft, and we feel like this will come to a resolution we’ll be satisfied with,” said William Moyrt, Jody’s father.

Brush is due back in court on March 24.

Jody Moyt
Jody Moyt(WMC)

