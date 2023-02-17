Man accused of fatally stabbing Memphis-area chef appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with stabbing a Memphis-area chef to death in 2022 appeared in Shelby County Court on Thursday.

Jonathan Brush is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jody Moyt.

According to the affidavit, Brush admitted to stabbing Moyt multiple times last May after a road rage incident.

Moyt was a chef at Lafayette’s Music Room in Overton Square. More than 40 friends, family members, and former coworkers were in court Thursday for the case.

Brush is being held on a one-million-dollar bond. His attorney fought for a lower bond in court Thursday, but the judge denied that request.

“We have complete faith in the DA and Judge Craft, and we feel like this will come to a resolution we’ll be satisfied with,” said William Moyrt, Jody’s father.

Brush is due back in court on March 24.

Jody Moyt (WMC)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.