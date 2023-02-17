Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis BBQ restaurant celebrates 40 years of business

By Taylor Tucker and Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No one does BBQ better than Memphis.

On Thursday, A&R Bar-B-Q celebrated its 40th anniversary.

It all started in 1983.

The small, take-out-only establishment evolved into the current dine-in location at 1802 Elvis Presley Boulevard, one of two locations.

“I knew a little bit about BBQ because of my dad,” said Andrew Pollard, co-founder of A&R BBQ along with his wife, Rose. “We opened up a little bitty building next door, one room about the size of a small kitchen, and that’s where we got started. I was just trying to feed my family.”

Since its founding, A&R has engrained itself into the world-renowned BBQ scene of Memphis, landing the number 11 spot on Southern Living Magazine’s The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints in 2022.

But it was the Commercial Appeal that gave A&R its claim to fame.

“The Commercial Appeal put out a write-up about us, about our BBQ spaghetti, and people started coming in from everywhere. It took off, it grew so fast that on the weekends, we had to have a security guard to direct traffic. I mean it was just overwhelming.”

40 years later, business is still booming.

Today, Andrew and Rose’s children, Brian Pollard and Lashun Pollard-Turner, both own and operate their own locations.

But the recipes passed down by their parents remain the same.

“When we first opened, I remember it,” said Brian. “It was like a customer every hour. To see it evolve, it got to a point where lunchtime, it was standing room only.”

Lashun told Action News 5 she’s proud to see how her family’s business has grown.

“Just that growth and just being able to, as my dad would say, leave a legacy for the rest of the kids in the family.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
Police on scene at Wolfchase Galleria
2 people shot at Wolfchase Galleria

Latest News

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright brings hit Tina Turner musical to hometown
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright brings hit Tina Turner musical to hometown
Memphis native, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright brings Tina Turner musical to Orpheum
Memphian, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright brings Tina Turner musical to Orpheum
New Tenn. bill would create eyelash specialist license
Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views
Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views