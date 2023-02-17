Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Letter sent more than 100 years ago finally gets delivered

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a...
The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a local stamp magnate, with the salutation “My Dear Katie.”(Finlay Glen via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It took more than a century, but a letter addressed to a south London flat finally reached its destination.

The current occupant, Finlay Glen, saw the year “16″ on the envelope and assumed it meant 2016 until he noticed the stamp featured King George the Fifth instead of Queen Elizabeth the Second.

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a local stamp magnate, with the salutation “My Dear Katie.”

She wrote about a family holiday in Bath and said she was suffering from “a very heavy cold.”

A local magazine is putting together an article about the discovery, but what happened to the letter is still a mystery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at Wolfchase Galleria
2 people shot at Wolfchase Galleria
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers
2 SCSO deputies given 5-day suspensions without pay for violations in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
Kaseem Vauls, a Jackson State football player, suffered cardiac arrest, according to his family.
College football player in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, family says
While in Las Vegas last week to complete multiple tour stops, thieves stole the vehicle’s...
PETA offers to pay for Wienermobile’s stolen catalytic converter if vehicle changes to vegan hot dog
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies