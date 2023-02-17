Kirsten Chenoweth talks about upcoming show at Heindl Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest voices from Broadway is headed to the Mid-South to headline a show at one of our newest venues.

Tony and Emmy-award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will take the stage Saturday night in Senatobia at the Heindl Center, for the Performing Arts on the Northwest Community College campus.

Kristin says she plans to mix it up with plenty of pop, show-tunes and surprises.

“I’m very very famous for pulling people out of the audience who say they know a certain song and want to duet with me and that could happen,” Chenoweth said. “If it seems like there are those people there, it could happen!”

Kristin says she’s beyond excited about being the Heindl Center’s first headliner.

