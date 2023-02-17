Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Judge approves defense request for all non-redacted evidence from Tyre Nichols investigation to be kept private

The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with their attorneys at an indictment hearing at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. The former police officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Nichols, (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has ordered all unredacted evidence be shielded from the public in regards to Tyre Nichols’ death.

A request was made by attorneys from the five ex-officers, who face murder charges in Nichols’ death, to only share this evidence with counsel for each party.

This would include any raw, unedited footage that has not been redacted.

The order was signed by Judge James Jones on Friday.

In response to a motion filed by attorney Bill Massey, who represents Emmitt Martin, the court ordered the following evidence be made available to him: radio recordings from January 7, Tyre Nichols’ cell phone and forensic extraction, body camera recordings, all Skycop recordings and reports from medical institutions.

The 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols appeared in court for the first time Friday morning and entered a not guilty plea.

Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr, and Tadarius Bean are set to appear in court again on May 1.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at Wolfchase Galleria
2 people shot at Wolfchase Galleria
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers
2 SCSO deputies given 5-day suspensions without pay for violations in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

Latest News

Warming Center generic
Community center will act as emergency warming center
Tennessee State Representative G.A. Hardaway was joined by stakeholders at the NAACP Memphis...
US Department of Justice called to investigate policies, protocols at MPD
State representatives, local leaders make major announcement on Memphis police conduct
Traffic Advisory
TDOT schedules lane closures on I-55 at Crump Boulevard next week