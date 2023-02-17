Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/LA PRENSA LATINA) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Cazateatro is celebrating Black History Month with it’s “Afro-Latino Week.”

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina highlights how local activists José Salazar and Arturo Colunga are calling for a series of community meetings to talk about about the violent robberies in the city.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.