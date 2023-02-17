Community center will act as emergency warming center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Greenlaw Community Center will be opening their doors as a warming center for the general public.

This center will be available to all of those who are in need of a place to keep warm during the weather changes that affecting the Mid-South.

The community center will be open starting at 10 p.m. on Friday but will close their doors Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.