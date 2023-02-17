Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Community center will act as emergency warming center

Warming Center generic
Warming Center generic(MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Greenlaw Community Center will be opening their doors as a warming center for the general public.

This center will be available to all of those who are in need of a place to keep warm during the weather changes that affecting the Mid-South.

The community center will be open starting at 10 p.m. on Friday but will close their doors Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at Wolfchase Galleria
2 people shot at Wolfchase Galleria
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers
2 SCSO deputies given 5-day suspensions without pay for violations in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

Latest News

The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
Judge approves defense request for all non-redacted evidence from Tyre Nichols investigation to be kept private
Tennessee State Representative G.A. Hardaway was joined by stakeholders at the NAACP Memphis...
US Department of Justice called to investigate policies, protocols at MPD
Traffic Advisory
TDOT schedules lane closures on I-55 at Crump Boulevard next week
Woman charged with carjacking
Woman charged in carjacking and shooting