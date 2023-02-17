Community center will act as emergency warming center
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Greenlaw Community Center will be opening their doors as a warming center for the general public.
This center will be available to all of those who are in need of a place to keep warm during the weather changes that affecting the Mid-South.
The community center will be open starting at 10 p.m. on Friday but will close their doors Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.