Cold today but temperatures briefly rebound this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following yesterday’s storms, a chilly airmass has returned to the Mid-South. Clouds will gradually clear this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s, but a gusty northwest wind up to 25 mph will keep our Real Feel Temperatures in the 30s. Tonight will be fridig with overnight lows in the 20s. Expect cool mornings, but afternoon high temperatures should trend a bit warmer each day. High temperatures early next week should reach upper 60s to low 70s. Our next significant chance of rain and thunderstorms should arrive by mid-week next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a breezy Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid 40s

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 60 and lows only falling into the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, high temperatures in the lower 70s, and lows again near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

