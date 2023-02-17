Cold temperatures briefly return behind the cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with wind chills in the 20s and a gusty northwest wind up to 25 mph. We will start off with clouds and a few flurries, but clouds will gradually clear this afternoon. Even with sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the mid 40s and wind chills will be in the 30s all day. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s overnight and clouds will build back in by tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a breezy Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid 40s

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 60 and lows only falling into the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, high temperatures in the lower 70s, and lows again near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.