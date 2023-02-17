Cold and dry end to the week, but a rapid warm up will soon return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front has moved east of the Mid-South allowing dry but much cooler air to stream into the tonight. This will make for a chilly day tomorrow, but a southerly flow and a much warmer pattern will begin this weekend. The warm air surge will continue next week leading to another round of rain and thunderstorms before the week is over.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a breezy Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 30s

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a breezy Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid 40s

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a light South wind and overnight lows falling into the upper 20s

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 60 and lows only falling into the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, high temperatures in the lower 70s, and lows again near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.