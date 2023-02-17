CEO of Movement Forward discusses police reform: ‘There’s a even larger issue we aren’t dealing with’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police reform is in the forefront of conversation following the death of Tyre Nichols.

Reverend Markel Hutchins, CEO of Movement Forward, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what it will take to see real change.

“We have to speak in a way that causes law enforcement and communities to turn to each other and not on each other for the sake of solutions.” said Hutchins.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.