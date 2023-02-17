Toy Truck Drive
CEO of Movement Forward discusses police reform: ‘There’s a even larger issue we aren’t dealing with’

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police reform is in the forefront of conversation following the death of Tyre Nichols.

Reverend Markel Hutchins, CEO of Movement Forward, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what it will take to see real change.

“We have to speak in a way that causes law enforcement and communities to turn to each other and not on each other for the sake of solutions.” said Hutchins.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

