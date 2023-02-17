Toy Truck Drive
A brief cold snap will give way to a warming trend next week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following yesterday’s storms, a chilly airmass has returned to the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Frigid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be light.

SATURDAY: Sunny early with afternoon clouds and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds will turn out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows near 40 Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs around 60 and lows only falling into the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, high temperatures in the lower 70s, and lows again near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

