Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Gene therapy for cystic fibrosis

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disease that affects the lungs, the pancreas, and other organs. There is no cure. New medications have come a long way to improve the symptoms for many patients, but not everyone. Now, researchers at Yale University are studying a therapy that could correct the condition before symptoms start.

Deep breaths in and out, something many of us take for granted. But for people with cystic fibrosis, the lungs fill with thick mucus, making it tough to get air. Mucus also clogs the pancreas and intestines.

Pediatric pulmonologist at Yale Medicine, Marie Egan, MD is studying ways to help the body repair the mutated DNA that causes the condition.

Dr. Egan and her Yale colleagues developed a new gene editing technique that targets a mutation in the CFTR gene. They’ve designed small molecules that can be delivered into the body intravenously.

Dr. Egan explains, “We include a small piece of DNA or blueprint that has the right instructions. Your own body can fix itself.”

Dr. Egan says the molecules would be administered as a one-time therapy and could be a delivery method and treatment for other conditions.

Scientists tested the technique in the lab and found that it worked not only in the lungs, but other organs that are affected by cystic fibrosis. The researchers say the technique needs to be tested in humans, but they suspect it could be successfully administered at any stage of life, not just in babies, but right after the condition is diagnosed. Cystic fibrosis is one of the conditions most states screen for during newborn testing.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene at Wolfchase Galleria
2 people shot at Wolfchase Galleria
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers
2 SCSO deputies given 5-day suspensions without pay for violations in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

Latest News

Researchers at Yale University are studying a therapy that could correct the condition before...
Best Life: Gene therapy for cystic fibroids
Best Life: Increase in teen binge eating after COVID-19
Best Life: Increase in teen binge eating after COVID-19
Best Life: Increase in teen binge eating after COVID-19
Best Life: Increase in teen binge eating after COVID-19
Best Life: Getting your hear back on beat
Best Life: Getting your heart back on beat