5 Former MPD officers charged in Tyre Nichols murder to make first court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first court appearance for the 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols is set for Friday morning.

The hearing comes more than 5 weeks after Nichols died from his injuries sustained during a traffic stop involving these 5 former MPD officers.

Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin the third, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr, and Tadarius Bean are all facing second-degree murder and several other charges. All are currently out on bond.

The traffic stop happened on Raines and Ross Roads in Hickory Hill on January 7th.

Memphis Police originally reported Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving at that intersection, Nichols ran, and there was another confrontation before he was detained.

MPD said Nichols complained of shortness of breath before taking him to nearby St. Francis Hospital where he would die three days later.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was immediately called to investigate.

A grand jury later indicted the 5 former officers with the charges on Thursday, January 26th.

Meanwhile, at least 12 other county officials are either on leave or out of a job following their involvement in the case.

No other person on the scene the night of January 7th has been charged.

Action News 5 will be in the courtroom and will have team coverage throughout the day.

