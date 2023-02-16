Two men kidnap man, force him to withdraw money from ATM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men allegedly kidnapped and robbed a man in early February.

The victim pulled up to a house near Barron Avenue and 6th Street, when a gray car pulled up beside him. Two armed men got out of the gray vehicle and pointed their weapons at him.

The two men then forced the victim to drive to an ATM near Lamar Avenue. Once at the ATM, the gunmen urged the victim to tell them his pin number.

One of the gunmen’s faces were covered with a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

