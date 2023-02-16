Toy Truck Drive
Storm damage reported in Tippah County

Storm damage in Ripley.
Storm damage in Ripley.(Brian Abraham)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TIPPAH CO., Miss. (WMC) - Thursday’s storms have caused damage to many areas of Tippah County.

According to National Weather Service (NWS) Emergency Management, trees and powerlines are down between Falkner and Ripley with some structural damage in the 400 County Road area.

Trees and powerlines are also down on Highway 4 westbound near Gravestown. According to Tippah County Emergency Management, roads in this area are blocked.

Josh Bateman with the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department said most of the damage is in Ripley, as reported by WTVA. He noted damage to Cooper Street, as well as damage to a gas station, homes, and downed power lines.

MDOT reported debris between County Road 427 and Mississippi Highway 15 in Tippah County.

MDOT also reported debris on Mississippi Highway 15 between Park Lane Circle and County Road 549.

