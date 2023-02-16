Toy Truck Drive
Police searching for suspect they say fired shots out car window, injuring 1

Police say a man wearing a white shirt (top) fired shots from the rear passenger window of a...
Police say a man wearing a white shirt (top) fired shots from the rear passenger window of a black 2011 or 2012 Nissan Maxima (bottom) driving on Madison Avenue Tuesday afternoon.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for the alleged shooter who they say fired shots out of a car’s window into another vehicle on Madison Avenue, injuring one.

Police say the incident took place Tuesday afternoon around 2:50 near Bellevue Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows a man hanging out of the rear passenger side of a black 2011 or 2012 Nissan Maxima firing shots from a black assault-style rifle into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say the shooter’s car is described as having damage to the sunroof and was last seen traveling east on Madison Avenue.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

