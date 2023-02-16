MPD responds to shooting at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is responding to a shooting at Wolfchase Galleria.

An incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

There are no further details available at this time.

Action News 5 has crews en route to the scene to learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.