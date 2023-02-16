MPD responds to shooting at Wolfchase Galleria
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is responding to a shooting at Wolfchase Galleria.
An incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
There are no further details available at this time.
Action News 5 has crews en route to the scene to learn more.
