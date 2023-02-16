Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Middle schooler dies after getting hit by school bus

Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a...
Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a "wonderful student" who was creative and smart.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan middle schooler is dead after a school bus hit him in the city of Wayne.

The Detroit Free Press reported the bus hit 12-year-old Jacob Dawson-Escobedo on Tuesday afternoon. He was a student at Franklin Middle School in Wayne.

Police told the newspaper Tuesday evening that other students were on board the bus when the incident occurred but none were hurt.

Authorities believe drugs or alcohol did not play a part in the crash but the incident is still under investigation. The bus driver is not in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Wayne-Westland school district declined to say whether the driver remains employed with the district.

Classes resumed at Franklin Middle on Wednesday with emotional support teams ready to help students cope with the incident.

John Dignan, superintendent of the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district, issued a statement calling Jacob a “wonderful student and friend who was always smiling.” He said the boy was creative and smart and working on a fantasy book.

A GoFundMe to help Jacob’s family with funeral expenses and other bills had raised more than $18,000, as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

The 1986 dive was the first time human eyes had seen the Titantic since it struck an iceberg...
Rare video from inside Titanic wreckage released
The driver, who is charged with murder and attempted murder, will have to undergo a psychiatric...
U-Haul driver accused in deadly rampage arraigned
A Virginia town's council approved building an Amazon data center despite actor Robert Duvall's...
Actor Robert Duvall speaks out against Amazon data center
Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall