Memphis Zoo welcomes baby bongo
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is introducing a new baby to the world.
Thursday, they unveiled Lumi, a bongo who was born during the recent ice storm.
Lumi joins the African Veldt and staff members say she was brave and eager to meet her new friends.
