Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis Zoo welcomes baby bongo

Lumi the bongo
Lumi the bongo(Memphis Zoo)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is introducing a new baby to the world.

Thursday, they unveiled Lumi, a bongo who was born during the recent ice storm.

Lumi joins the African Veldt and staff members say she was brave and eager to meet her new friends.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible through Thursday afternoon

Latest News

ATM Crimes
Two men kidnap man, force him to withdraw money from ATM
Carlos Todd is currently in police custody and facing a number of charges
Man accused of hitting a police officer
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
DeSoto County to receive $125M to widen I-55
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash