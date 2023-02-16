Toy Truck Drive
Memphis director talks about upcoming stage play

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis made stage play “Something she can feel” is set to take the stage at the Cannon Center March 4.

Director Pastor Terrell Monger joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what inspired the play and what the audience can expect.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

