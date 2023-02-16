Memphis director talks about upcoming stage play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis made stage play “Something she can feel” is set to take the stage at the Cannon Center March 4.

Director Pastor Terrell Monger joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what inspired the play and what the audience can expect.

