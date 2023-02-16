Toy Truck Drive
Memphis attorney seeks to reopen police shooting case

Darrius Stewart's family seek to reopen case
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis attorney is seeking to reopen the case of a police shooting that took place in 2015.

Carlos Moore, the attorney for the family of Darrius Stewart, says that he wants the case of Stewart, a 19-year-old Black male fatally shot in a confrontation with a police officer, to be reopened and reviewed by the Shelby County District Attorney.

Steve Mulroy, the district attorney, would have to reconvene a grand jury to consider possible charges for either murder or manslaughter.

Mulroy and Moore met with the family of Stewart on the morning of February 16 to discuss reopening the case. Mulroy has stated that he wants to review all of the information from the civil trial before making his final decision.

The shooting case was previously reviewed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The grand jury assigned to the case declined to charge the officer for shooting Stewart.

There is no details yet on whether District Attorney Mulroy will bring the case before a jury once again.

