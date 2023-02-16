Toy Truck Drive
Man sentenced to 13 years for carjacking and possession of a firearm

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for carjacking, discharge, and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, police officers responded to a carjacking on May 24, 2021, near Rio Lobo Drive and Creek Road.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the victim informed them that while she was traveling in her rental car two men approached her in a white Impala and demanded that she drive them to nearby apartments.

Kedric Reese, one of the two suspected men, threatened the victim with a firearm and made her exit the vehicle. Reese also shot at the victim once she exited the car but missed.

The victim later identified Reese as the man who forced her to exit her vehicle and threatened her with a firearm.

The investigation was led by the Memphis Police Department.

On February 14, 2023, Reese was sentenced to 157 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. This sentencing is without the possibility of parole.

