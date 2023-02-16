Man indicted on vehicular homicide, DUI charges for 2021 Downtown crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of fatally striking a man Downtown in 2021 has been indicted for vehicular homicide while intoxicated amongst other charges.

Memphis police say that on March 29, 2021, then-35-year-old Matthew Hammett sideswiped a parked car with his own at Second Street and Union Avenue around 8:20 p.m. One of the two victims inside the car tried to keep Hammett from pulling off when Hammett then pointed a pistol at the two and sped away.

According to MPD, the driver then followed Hammett and called for police. He told police that he witnessed Hammett throw a pistol from his silver Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of Looney Avenue and Front Street.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Hammett refused to stop for officers, according to the affidavit.

At 8:37 p.m., Hammett was seen by police speeding at Main Street and Adams Avenue. Officers lost sight of him before they could initiate a traffic stop, but one minute later, according to police, Hammett crashed into a black Ford Mustang at Danny Thomas Boulevard and Adams Avenue.

The crash fatally injured the driver of the Mustang.

Hammett was ejected on impact and detained on the scene.

On Feb. 10, 2023, Hammett was indicted by a grand jury on charges of vehicular homicide - intoxication, vehicular homicide - reckless driving, three counts of driving while under the influence/intoxicated by drugs, and reckless driving.

Hammett is being held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

