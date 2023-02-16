Toy Truck Drive
Man accused of hitting a police officer

Carlos Todd is currently in police custody and facing a number of charges
Carlos Todd is currently in police custody and facing a number of charges
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been accused of hitting a police officer during a dispute over a car accident.

Police responded to a call on February 15 regarding a car accident that took place near Sam Cooper Boulevard and Graham Street. Police report that once they arrived Carlos Todd, 27, became belligerent and refused to identify himself.

An officer attempted to detain Todd, but the officer reports that Todd attempted to punch him and then ran into oncoming traffic. The pursuit then turned into a full-on altercation, resulting in the officer injuring his leg.

Todd is facing several charges including assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct, evading arrest, obstructing a highway, and resisting official detention.

There are no details yet on dates for Todd’s trial hearing.

