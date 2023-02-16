Man accused of hitting a police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been accused of hitting a police officer during a dispute over a car accident.

Police responded to a call on February 15 regarding a car accident that took place near Sam Cooper Boulevard and Graham Street. Police report that once they arrived Carlos Todd, 27, became belligerent and refused to identify himself.

An officer attempted to detain Todd, but the officer reports that Todd attempted to punch him and then ran into oncoming traffic. The pursuit then turned into a full-on altercation, resulting in the officer injuring his leg.

Todd is facing several charges including assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct, evading arrest, obstructing a highway, and resisting official detention.

There are no details yet on dates for Todd’s trial hearing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.