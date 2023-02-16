Toy Truck Drive
Jackson, Bane lead Grizzlies over Jazz, 117-111

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), standing with...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), standing with general manager Zach Kleiman, left, and coach Taylor Jenkins, are recognized for their upcoming appearance in the NBA All-Star, before the team's NBA matchup against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Jaren Jackson had 26 points, nine rebounds and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 117-111 on Wednesday night in the last game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Desmond Bane scored 24 points and Ja Morant had 20 points — on 8-of-26 shooting — and nine assists. Jackson also had five steals.

Kelly Olynyk led the Jazz with 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Utah, which trailed by 24 in the first half, cut it to 111-110 when Ochai Agbaji scored on a dunk with 1:28 left. But Morant scored the next three points for Memphis and the Grizzlies held on for their second straight victory.

Utah scoring leader Lauri Markkanen was out with right knee soreness. Then, four minutes into the game, guard Collin Sexton went out with a left hamstring injury and did not return.

Memphis benefitted from poor ball protection by the Jazz in the first half. Fifteen first-half turnovers by Utah resulted in 26 Grizzlies points. Jackson already had 16 points, cashing in on four 3-pointers, while recording three blocks and four steals in the first half.

Utah outscored Memphis 33-25 in third quarter, cutting the lead to 88-80 entering the fourth.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Oklahoma City on Feb. 23.

Grizzlies: At Philadelphia on Feb. 23.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

