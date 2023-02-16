Toy Truck Drive
Funeral set for Georgia King

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People will begin to say their final goodbyes to a long-time Memphis civil rights activist Georgia King.

King, or Mother King as many people called her, died on February 7 at the age of 82.

People can say their goodbyes during a visitation at Serenity Funeral Home on Sycamore View, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A second visitation will be at Calvary Episcopal Church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Mother King will be laid to rest on Feb. 17 at Calvary Episcopal Church which also would have been her 83rd birthday.

She was known for her activism specifically advocating for the homeless and those who use public transportation

In 2012, she founded the Memphis Bus Riders Union.

The organization, that’s still active today, works to ensure public transportation is accessible in all communities, especially low-income or underserved communities.

The Co-Chair of the Memphis Bus Riders Union, Sammie Hunter, says Mother King will always be a part of the union.

“Me and the bus riders union making decisions… she will be there right there within in making these decisions. I will hear her voice looking down at me telling me which way to go,” said Hunter.

