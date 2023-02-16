First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible through Thursday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunderstorms will continue on and off all morning and there will be potential for severe storms through early afternoon.

TIMING: Some strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday morning and afternoon. Rain will be coming to an end by 2 pm.

MAIN RISKS: The main risks will be damaging winds, but some storms could also produce large hail. Tornadoes will also be possible.

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for the Mid-South until 12 PM for most of the region.

Tornado Watch until 12 PM Thursday 2/16/2023 (WMC)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the Mid-South in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe storms, which means several severe storms will be possible.

Severe Weather Risk Thursday 2/16/2023 (WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.