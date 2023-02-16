Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible through Thursday afternoon

Feb 16, 2023
By Erin Thomas, Brittney Bryant, Spencer Denton and Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunderstorms will continue on and off all morning and there will be potential for severe storms through early afternoon.

TIMING: Some strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday morning and afternoon. Rain will be coming to an end by 2 pm.

MAIN RISKS: The main risks will be damaging winds, but some storms could also produce large hail. Tornadoes will also be possible.

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for the Mid-South until 12 PM for most of the region.

Tornado Watch until 12 PM Thursday 2/16/2023
Tornado Watch until 12 PM Thursday 2/16/2023(WMC)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the Mid-South in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe storms, which means several severe storms will be possible.

Severe Weather Risk Thursday 2/16/2023
Severe Weather Risk Thursday 2/16/2023(WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 2/16
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
First Alert to more severe thunderstorms Thursday
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
et
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 15, 2022