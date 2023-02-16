First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms could produce tornadoes Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms will continue to develop along a cold front through late afternoon and early evening.

TIMING: Thunderstorms will be possible in northeast Mississippi and west Tennessee through late afternoon.

MAIN RISKS: The main risks will be damaging winds, but all modes of severe weather still exist.

Tornadoes will be possible, especially for northeast Mississippi and eastern parts of West Tennessee as daytime heating will allow for storms to tap into more instability.

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect much for the Mid-South until 7 pm. However, more counties will be removed as the line of storms continues to push east.

A tornado watch is in effect through 7 pm for several Mid-South counties. (WMC)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed eastern sections of the Mid-South in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe storms, which means several storms with all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Severe Weather Risk Area Thursday 2/16/2023 (WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

