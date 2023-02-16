Toy Truck Drive
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms could produce tornadoes Thursday

Feb 16, 2023
12 PM Update - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms will continue to develop along a cold front through late afternoon and early evening.

TIMING: Thunderstorms will be possible in northeast Mississippi and west Tennessee through late afternoon.

MAIN RISKS: The main risks will be damaging winds, but all modes of severe weather still exist.

Tornadoes will be possible, especially for northeast Mississippi and eastern parts of West Tennessee as daytime heating will allow for storms to tap into more instability.

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect much for the Mid-South until 7 pm. However, more counties will be removed as the line of storms continues to push east.

A tornado watch is in effect through 7 pm for several Mid-South counties.
A tornado watch is in effect through 7 pm for several Mid-South counties.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed eastern sections of the Mid-South in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe storms, which means several storms with all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Severe Weather Risk Area Thursday 2/16/2023
Severe Weather Risk Area Thursday 2/16/2023

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

