DeSoto County to receive $125M to widen I-55

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Governor Tate Reeves announced a $1.3 billion infrastructure project for Mississippi.

DeSoto County will receive $125 million for phase 1 of the Interstate 55 widening project, according to Governor Tate Reeves.

This will involve widening I-55 from Goodman Road to Church Road in Southaven.

DeSoto County is the fastest-growing county in the state and also has the state’s largest school system.

With that population comes more cars on the road and, unfortunately, a higher risk of car accidents.

County leaders have been pushing state officials to approve the project, and say they are ready to begin work.

Officials say you can expect to see crews widening I-55 this time next year.

Other projects across the state will receive pieces of the $1.3 billion for road projects, including Lafayette County, which will receive $150 million for new alignment of MS 7 from MS 9 to .2 miles north of SR 6.

Click here to see a map of projects set to receive funding.

“To better position our state for further economic growth, we need to invest in our state’s roads and increase the number of project-ready sites across Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “These investments will go an incredibly long way toward giving Mississippi the competitive advantage it needs to land more economic development projects and deliver more high-quality, high-paying jobs for Mississippians.”

Thursday mid-morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 16, 2023