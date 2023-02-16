City Watch issued for missing, endangered Raleigh man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Raleigh man they say suffers from a mental disorder that may hinder him from returning home on his own.

Police say that 25-year-old Rico Williams was last seen at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 walking on Scenic Highway, near Ellis Park, after leaving home on foot. His direction of travel is unknown.

Police say Williams is known to walk extensively to other parts of Memphis and surrounding suburbs.

Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans. Police say he also has a low haircut.

Those with information on Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Additional photos of Rico Williams. Police say Williams is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. (Memphis Police Department)

