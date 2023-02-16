Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City Watch issued for missing, endangered Raleigh man

Rico Williams
Rico Williams(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Raleigh man they say suffers from a mental disorder that may hinder him from returning home on his own.

Police say that 25-year-old Rico Williams was last seen at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 walking on Scenic Highway, near Ellis Park, after leaving home on foot. His direction of travel is unknown.

Police say Williams is known to walk extensively to other parts of Memphis and surrounding suburbs.

Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans. Police say he also has a low haircut.

Those with information on Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Additional photos of Rico Williams. Police say Williams is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180...
Additional photos of Rico Williams. Police say Williams is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.(Memphis Police Department)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
Surveillance photos of the suspet seen robbing a victim outside of n ALDI.
MPD: Suspect wanted after robbing man outside of ALDI

Latest News

Memphis man sentenced to 13 years
Man sentenced to 13 years for carjacking and possession of a firearm
Powerlines down, traffic backing up on Highway 4 in Ripley.
Powerlines down, traffic backing up on Highway 4 in Ripley.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3...
Tennessee National Guard members killed in Alabama helicopter crash identified
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash